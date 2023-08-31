Panjab University Polls: Raksha Bandhan weakens poll buzz on varsity campus

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 30

The festival of Raksha Bandhan dulled the charm of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections on the campus, as a majority of students did not turn up today.

The security on the campus was also trimmed down for today. “We are a bit relaxed today, as there’s hardly any activity on the campus. By the evening, the security will be tightened again,” said a security officer deployed at the Student Centre.

The CYSS manifesto being released at the Student Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

While open canvassing remained a low-key affair, political parties continued their efforts to woo voters. Last year’s winning party, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced its manifesto whereas the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, announced its presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

Jatin Singh, who has been declared its presidential candidate by the NSUI, with supporters. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

The NSUI announced the name of Jatin Singh of the UICET as its presidential candidate. On Tuesday, the party had claimed to have support of 78 former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, the student political wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which included the name of Jatin.

In its manifesto, the CYSS made major promises, including construction of underground water storage tanks, air-conditioned canteens and mess for hostels, digitisation of hostel allotment process, permanent e-rickshaw stands, well-equipped fitness centres and implementation of relative marking system.

Another party, the Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU), has promised to have eco-friendly campus, new tuck shops, opening of night cafe and canteen at South Campus, installation of CCTVs, air-conditioned classrooms and labs, fully Wi-Fi campus, installation of mobile tower, centralised air coolers for hostel mess and others.

Road closed again

After a series of protest by university students, the authorities had last month removed barricades from the road connecting South Campus (UIET) to the main campus. However, barricades were placed at the same spot again on Wednesday.

“The barricades have been installed to avoid traffic jam, which usually occurs during the checking of vehicles at the university gate. The Chandigarh Police has taken this step. Students moving towards South Campus will not be hassled with this barricading,” said a university official.

