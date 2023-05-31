Panjab University postpones exams scheduled for today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Panjab University has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of all semesters schedule for May 31 till further orders owing to a protest by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Managements’ Federation, Principals’ Federation and Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) in Punjab.

The university’s Controller of Examination notified: “Due to administrative reasons, undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of all semesters scheduled to be held on May 31 stand postponed and fresh date for the same would be notified later.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) extended support to the JAC. In a statement, Dr Lakhvinder Singh and Dr Jagwant Singh, president and general secretary, respectively, PFUCTO, said the policy and approach of the government was going to severely compromise the credibility of examinations that were of paramount importance to all stakeholders.

They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to work out an agreeable solution by addressing the concerns of the stakeholders in the true spirit of democracy. The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) had accused the Punjab Chief Minister of backtracking from his commitment that the proposed centralised admission portal will be withdrawn.