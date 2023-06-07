 Panjab University prepares for NAAC visit : The Tribune India

Panjab University prepares for NAAC visit

Conducts mock drills; team likely to visit institution in August: Sources

Panjab University prepares for NAAC visit

Waiting for eight years now, Panjab University has finally started some ground work for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visit.



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 6

Waiting for eight years now, Panjab University has finally started some ground work for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visit.

In the past few days, the university has conducted various inter-campus and inter-department mock drills to prepare for the NAAC visit. Reliable sources confirmed scheduling of NAAC visit in the month of August.

Four categories

The previous NAAC grade of the university expired on June 24 last year. Under NAAC grading, institutions are graded for each key aspect under four categories - A, B, C and D, denoting very good, good, satisfactory and unsatisfactory levels, respectively.

One such drill was conducted recently in the Administrative Block, where officials visited various departments. The university Registrar also took part in these drills. Though the dates for the NAAC visit are uncertain, the authorities have started preparing for it expecting the visit next month, claimed sources.

“The university has started mock drills wherein a team of senior faculty members visits various departments. It was conducted at the Administrative Block on Monday,” said a senior functionary.

During the previous NAAC visit in 2015, the university was granted A-grade with 3.35 marks out of four. Later, the university had planned for the NAAC visit, but the preparations were halted due to the pandemic. Later, the process was delayed due to unceremoniously ouster of former Vice-Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar. Under Kumar’s regime, the university was struggling to complete the self-study report (SSR), which is needed to be submitted to the NAAC for its visit.

In order to complete the SSR, the university had roped in Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) and PhD Research Fellows to complete the data. The scholars were asked to visit the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university and compile the necessary data of their respective departments. In April, this year, the university submitted its SSR and the Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA), which was accepted by the NAAC.

Under the NAAC visit, a team of the council visits the campus to assess the facilities and award the institution with new ranking points.

During its visit to the campus in 2015, the NAAC had recommended consolidation of small cognate departments for effective and efficient teaching, learning and research. In 2019, a panel was constituted under the then Dean University Instructions. Last year, the university initiated the process to merge the departments by forming various committees.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

2
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

3
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

4
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

5
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

6
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

7
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

8
Punjab

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

9
Entertainment

Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

10
Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts bomb in Qatar Airways flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...

NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP

CBI begins Balasore probe, to work on foul play theory

CBI begins probe into Balasore triple-train accident, to work on foul play theory

100 bodies not identified yet, embalming window narrows

Balasore train accident: 100 bodies not identified yet, embalming window narrows

BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush

BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush

Kuki insurgents target soldiers’ camp in school


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

GMDA to strengthen road network in Dwarka expressway periphery

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library

Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

No respite from sewage overflows

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

College celebrates World Environment Day