Panjab University prof among editors of journal

Chandigarh, August 27
Panjab University professor and former Department of Anthropology chair Kewal Krishan has been appointed as an editor of the journal The Science of Nature.
Prof Krishan has been appointed to the journal’s panel the basis of his work on the interface of natural sciences, human morphology and forensic identification. He has been conducting novel research and regularly contributing articles on forensic aspects of human body morphology such as the human face, fingerprints, footprints, teeth, ear-prints, gait analysis, skeleton and various body parts.
