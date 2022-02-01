Panjab University Prof part of UGC initiative

Chandigarh, January 31
Professor Emeritus MM Gupta of physics department, Panjab University, has been chosen as part of an initiative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to introduce a mandatory two-credit compulsory course work, “Research and Publication Ethics”, for the PhD scholars of all streams.
The course is expected to be started from the next semester in all universities.
The UGC has brought out a handbook entitled, “Academic Integrity and Research Quality”. A team of prominent academics of the country, including Professor Gupta, has contributed towards the handbook. His article is on “Databases and Research Metrics”.
“It is a long-drawn initiative of the UGC to instil quality and ethics among the faculty of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). In particular, the UGC is going to address the plagiarism problem and publications in predatory journals seriously, with defaulters to be imposed stiff penalties,” said Professor Gupta.
