Panjab University Prof sanctioned research work

Chandigarh, February 7
Prof Kashmir Singh, Department of Biotechnology, Panjab University, has been sanctioned a project, “To study the crosstalk between long non-coding RNAs and MYB transcription factors for enhancement of drought tolerance in Brassica sp”, by the Centre.
The cost of the project is Rs50 lakh and it will be for a three-year duration. Professor Singh said this research could help improve agricultural profits in the long run. He has more than 16 years of experience of working in the field of plant sciences and has completed 12 research projects funded by various agencies of the Centre.
