Panjab University professor appointed first visiting prof at Election Commission’s training arm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Professor of Panjab University’s Political Science Department, Ashutosh Kumar has been appointed the first visiting professor to the TN Seshan Chair at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training arm of the Election Commission.

In an official statement the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that commemorating the contributions made by former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan, it had announced setting up and funding a Chair on an interdisciplinary approach to “Electoral Studies” in the Centre for Curriculum Development at IIIDEM here.

The Chair will be mentored by another former CEC N Gopalaswami.

“A search committee under Gopalaswami had recommended the name of Kumar. He is also the Lala Lajpat Rai Chair Professor. His areas of specialisation include Electoral Dynamics in Indian States,” the ECI statement read.