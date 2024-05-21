Panjab University ranked among top 4% globally

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has ranked Panjab University among the top 4 per cent of higher education institutions globally for 2023-24. CWUR, which ranks 21,000 institutions, represents the largest academic ranking of global universities.

Panjab University has been ranked 10 in India and 242 in Asia. Globally, it has been ranked 527 in quality of education imparted and has a research rank of 794, with an overall score of 71.6.

These rankings are based on four parameters — education, employability, faculty and research — with equal emphasis on student-related and faculty-related indicators.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, “This achievement places the university among the esteemed institutions recognised worldwide, reflecting its commitment to maintaining global standards of excellence through empowering high-performing institutions and fostering excellence in higher education.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh