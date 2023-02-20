Panjab University retirement age issue put off for next Senate meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

In the first Panjab University Senate meeting held under the chairmanship of the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig, the House approved the recommendations of the Board of Finance (BoF). However, the issue of whether the retirement age should be 58 years or 60 years was rescheduled for the next meeting. The house witnessed opposition to the implementation of Punjab’s service rules in the constituent colleges. It was said PU made its rules itself and there was no reason for Punjab to interfere in it.

After a long debate, DAV College, Sector 10, finally approved to run an MBA course. Jatinder Grover’s appointment as DSW was also approved. However, despite PUTA’s (Panjab University Teachers’ Association) complaint, there was no discussion regarding appointment of Director, Research. The Senate adopted the UGC notification regarding UGC Regulations, 2022 (Academic collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions), to offer twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes and also allowed amendment with regard to Provident Fund of temporary/daily wage/contractual employees and others at the university.

Syndics demanded issuing of rules and materialisation of fee structure regarding ‘self financed’ PhD programme. They demanded filling of vacant seats (from interested students of other courses) at different departments of languages to get a better outcome. The house also witnessed credit war between various stakeholders in unceremonious ouster of former Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar.

Agenda approved

Appointment of Prof Jatinder Grover as Dean, Student Welfare.

Dr Kamiksha Narda Sharma, Senior Medical Officer, PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, appointed Additional Chief Medical Officer.

Recommendations of the committee to allow BDS students, who completed their course from other dental colleges, for a one-year internship in Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital.

Recommended Honey Thakur and Dr Jagwant as members of the Board of Finance for a one-year term.

Approved the extension of Prof Renu Vig, UIET, PU as Dean of University Instruction upto October 31, 2023.

Staff of aided colleges gather at venue

Meanwhile, the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided colleges of Chandigarh gathered outside the Senate meeting venue, demanding a clarification from PU authorities on enhancing the retirement age. Last week, the Chandigarh Administration had asked the stakeholders to approach PU to amend regulations to enhance the retirement age.

Heated moments

A heated exchange of words took place between PUTA president Supinder Kaur and senior Senator Satya Pal Jain on the issue of taking action against former PUTA Prof Rajesh Gill. There was a lot of hue and cry on the issue of former PU professor VK Chopra, who allegedly represented as a nominee of DPI (colleges) without any approval and went as member, Inspection Committee, in RSD College, Ferozepur. It was decided to take action against Chopra and those involved in corruption.

