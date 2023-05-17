Panjab University revises exam schedule

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

A day after announcing the rescheduling of examinations, the Panjab University authorities withdrew the orders today. As per the new announcement, the examinations scheduled for May 19 and 20 will now be conducted as per schedule, but at another venue.

“The notification regarding the postponement of all examinations scheduled for May 19 and 20 due to the annual convocation hereby stands withdrawn. All examinations scheduled for May 19 and 20 shall remain unchanged with some exceptions,” read the order.

It further said, “Exception (i) is related to the candidates who are appearing at the examination centres of Panjab University Campus (Sector 14 only), Chandigarh, for such candidates their examination centre is changed as under only for May 20 examination. For all other remaining examinations their examination centre stands unchanged. The examination scheduled at centre number Chandigarh – 41 (Arts Block I), Chandigarh – 46 (Emerging Area building, Near Botany Department PU) and Chandigarh – 53 (University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management, PU) has been changed to DAV College, Sector 10. The centre of Chandigarh – 42 (Arts Block II), Chandigarh – 43 (Arts Block III), Chandigarh – 44 (Arts Block IV) and Chandigarh – 45 (Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan, opp USOL) has been changed to Post Graduate Government College (Co-Ed.), Sector 11, for the examination on May 20. “The candidates are advised to report in the changed examination centre one hour before the start of the examination to know their seating plan.”

Exception (ii): The BA/BCom LLB examinations scheduled for May 20 stand postponed, details of which would be updated in near future.