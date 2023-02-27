Panjab University Rose Festival: Satvik adjudged Rose Prince

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Satvik was adjudged Rose Prince in the boys’ below one-year age group on the concluding day of the Panjab University Rose Festival. Jashab Joshua claimed second position, while Divit Arora finished third.

In the 1 to 2 years category, Mehransh Bawa, Udayveer Singh Dhaliwal and Samarth claimed top three positions, respectively. Gurarman Singh Jaura claimed top position in the 2 to 3 years age group, followed by Kaavish at second position, Amish Jain at third and Hanish at fourth. Hiranya Sharma, Rehmat Kaur and Adhiva Singh claimed top three positions, respectively, in the girls’ below one year age group. Ivanshika won the girls’ 1 to 2 years category, while Saibya Arora claimed second position. Dishani Verma finished third and Naira claimed fourth position.

In the 2 to 3 years age category, Vriha, Japnaaz Kaur and Anaya Verma claimed top three positions, respectively. In fancy dress event, Rivoon Bansal and Tejash Rana claimed joint first position in the 3 to 5 years category, followed by Ishamn Kaur and Mysha Luthra at joint second position. Aayat and Vivaan claimed joint third position and Aaradhya claimed fourth spot.

#Panjab University Chandigarh