Panjab University rowers continue to shine on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Panjab University (PU) rowers continue to shine on the second day of the All-India Inter-University Rowing, Kayaking and Canoeing Championship.

In the C-2 (Men) 1,000m event, the PU team claimed gold medal, followed by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, at second position and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, at third.

In the D-10 (Men) 500m event, the PU, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, claimed first three positions, respectively.

In the D-10 (Women) 500m event, Punjabi University, Patiala, claimed the top spot, followed by the PU and Rashtrasant Tukdadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

Guru Nanak Dev University claimed gold medal in the K-2 (Men) 1,000m event, followed by Punjabi University and the PU. —