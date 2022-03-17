Panjab University rowers continue to shine on Day 2

Chandigarh, March 16
Panjab University (PU) rowers continue to shine on the second day of the All-India Inter-University Rowing, Kayaking and Canoeing Championship.
In the C-2 (Men) 1,000m event, the PU team claimed gold medal, followed by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, at second position and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, at third.
In the D-10 (Men) 500m event, the PU, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, claimed first three positions, respectively.
In the D-10 (Women) 500m event, Punjabi University, Patiala, claimed the top spot, followed by the PU and Rashtrasant Tukdadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.
Guru Nanak Dev University claimed gold medal in the K-2 (Men) 1,000m event, followed by Punjabi University and the PU. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...