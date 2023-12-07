Chandigarh: Panjab University seeks nod to axe 32 'dangerous' trees

Tribune News Service

Panjab University’s Horticulture Department has sought permission from the Forest Department for the removal of 32 trees on the campus marked as “dangerous”. Most of these are eucalyptus trees.

Various departments like the School of Communication Studies, Department of Laws, Department of Defence and National Studies and residential areas, including Type C, D and E houses, have a number of eucalyptus trees on the premises.

Citing caution following an incident at Carmel Convent School last year, the university has sought permission from the Forest Department to remove these potentially dangerous trees.

Amandeep Singla, Assistant Engineer, said the authorities were yet to respond to their request. “Last year, we had sought permission to remove 283 trees at various sites on the campus in Sectors 14 and 25, which posed danger to life and property,” he said. The authorities later told the university to prepare a separate list of dead, dry and highly dangerous trees requiring immediate attention. The revised list included 32 trees, said Singla.

Panjab University’s green cover comprises 4,572 trees, with over 400 being eucalyptus. Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer, said these trees were planted in early 1960s to create a green boundary due to budget constraints for constricting a concrete boundary wall. “Now, most of these trees have attained their age and require axing,” he claimed.

