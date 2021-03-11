Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Chandigarh, April 26

Panjab University (PU) today approved all three agenda items at its Senate meeting.

The first item was regarding the creation of a separate entity — a company of PU under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013 to be established for the operation/maintenance of the multipurpose auditorium complex which is coming up on its campus in Sector 25. Members unanimously decided that the project should run on a self-sustaining model and the annual recurring expenditure of the project should not be made a part of the university budget. The Vice-Chancellor will be as ex-officio managing director/chairperson and the board of directors shall be nominated by the Vice-Chancellor from amongst the senior functionaries of the university.

With regard to the second item, the physical presence of candidate/candidates will not be necessitated at the time of PhD viva voce during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic restrictions or similar extraordinary conditions if arise in future.

The third item was regarding the recommendations of the regulations committee pertaining to different courses in different departments of the university. The regulations were for BEd special education (learning disability), certificate course in corporate security, safety and fire protection management; Master of Architecture, Bachelor of Pharmacy and MPharmacy, three-year course for Shastri, MSc in Microbial Biotechnology, certificate course in Vedic studies, Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Masters in Tourism and Travel Management, PG diploma in journalism and mass communication, PG diploma in radio production, PG diploma in adverting and public relations, MSc in Nuclear Medicine, five-year integrated programme in social sciences, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management and MBA in Hospital Management, MSC in Fashion Designing and BA, BEd four-year integrated course.

Summer vacation

An important discussion on the preponement of the admission schedule and the duration of summer vacation was also held during the meeting. The Vice-Chancellor has directed the officials concerned to hold a meeting in this regard. There were certain items for ratification, including the choice-based credit system and Masters in Computer Science and Engineering, Masters in Mechanical Engineering (Robotics), Masters in Electronics and Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence). Demands for introducing a code of conduct for the House, allowing accepting grants from the Haryana Government, implementation of the Central pay scales for the PU employees and others were also discussed during the zero hour.

The meeting was also attended by Cabinet Minister Som Parkash.