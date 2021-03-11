Panjab University Senate okays awards

Chandigarh, may 2

Panjab University Senate today unanimously approved conferment of honoris causa degrees and Panjab University Ratna Awards at the 69th Convocation to be held on May 6. The Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University, M Venkaiah Naidu, is scheduled to attend the convocation.

Senior fellow members, including Prof HS Bedi, Prof Mukesh Arora, Satya Pal Jain, Prof Sukhbir Kaur, Prof Prashant Gautam and others supported the names.

Honoris causa degrees (doctor of science) will be awarded to Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Dr Krishna Ella, Managing Director, Bharat Biotech; and Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

Panjab University Ratna Awards will be conferred on Prof JS Rajput, former Director of NCERT (Gyan Ratna); Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of AYUSH (GoI) (Vigyan Ratna); international hockey player Rani Rampal (Khel Ratna); Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh, Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (Sahitya Ratna); Onkar Singh Pahwa, Chairman and Managing Director, AVON Cycles, Ludhiana (Udyog Ratna); and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Thankpa Painting Artist (Kala Ratna).