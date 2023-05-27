Panjab University Senate to meet on June 3

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The next meeting of the Panjab University Senate will be held on June 3 at the Senate Hall.

The house will consider various agendas, including adoption/approval of the UGC guidelines for curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes aligned with New Education Policy-2020, from the academic session 2023-2024.

The house will also consider adoption of national academic depository (NAD)-Digilocker, along with degree templates of UG and PG courses.

Implementation of academic bank of credits (ABC) under the Digilocker framework as per communications received from the UGC and the recommendations of a committee to resolve the issue of different degree templates available on NAD-Digilocker not matching with degree templates of the university.

The house will also consider minutes of a committee to frame general policy to give a general interpretation of clarification of clause 6.4 (PhD guidelines, 2016).

Introduction of MVoc (fashion technology and apparel design) (semester system) from the academic session 2021-22 as per the recommendations of a committee will be also considered.