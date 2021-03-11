Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Chandigarh, May 4
The Panjab University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, today headed a meeting of various committees formed ahead of the Chancellor’s visit, scheduled for May 6.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, is scheduled to visit the campus for the 69th convocation of the university on May 6.
“Ahead of his visit, Prof Raj Kumar held an important meeting of all committees set up to make the convocation a success. A rehearsal was also held this evening. Over 100 faculty members have been assigned different duties,” said a senior functionary of the university.
As many as 1,119 PhD degrees are to be given during the convocation. “A rehearsal for students is scheduled for May 5. The rehearsal as well as the convocation will be held at the gymnasium hall of the university,” he said. The convocation will be held after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees, three honoris causa degrees and six Panjab University Ratnas will be conferred this time.
The security forces are expected to set up a war room and cordon off the venue tomorrow evening. “There will be tight security inside the campus and a trial run will be organised by security personnel tomorrow. Various advisories have already been issued to campus residents and students. Three parking lots have been allotted for smooth traffic inside the campus. To avoid any untoward incident, we will conduct a meeting of all stakeholders tomorrow,” said another senior official.
