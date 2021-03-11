Panjab University set to prepone summer vacation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Panjab University has decided to advance summer vacation in order to start the admission process in the first week of August, claimed highly placed sources.

The matter was highlighted in the last Senate meeting on April 26. It has been decided to prepone summer vacations. Instead of August, the 28-day summer vacation will be now be scheduled in the month of July. In August, the university will start admission process to get the maximum response from the students.

An official notification in this regard will be issued before the visit of the Vice-President of India and PU Chancellor scheduled for May 6.

Senate meeting today

Meanwhile, a Senate meeting has been called on Monday evening. During the meeting, the recommendations of the Syndicate in terms of authorisation given by the Senate with regard to conferment of Honoris Causa degrees and PU Ratna Awards in the 69th convocation will be considered.

Honoris Causa degrees will be awarded to Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Dr Krishna Ella, MD, Bharat Biotech, and Suchitra Ella, Joint MD, Bharat Biotech.

Ratna Awards will be conferred on Prof JS Rajput, former Director, NCERT (Gyan Ratna), Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH (Vigyan Ratna), hockey player Rani Rampal (Khel Ratna), Prof Jagbir Singh, Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (Sahitya Ratna), Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles, Ludhiana (Udyog Ratna), and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Thankpa Painting Artist (Kala Ratna).