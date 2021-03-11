Panjab University student parties protest

Chandigarh, may 2
Various students’ political parties of Panjab University staged a protest against the university’s recent announcement of having specific protest sites on the campus. The protesting students also set on fire the copies of the notice.
A meeting was also called by the DSW for resolving the issue, but it remained inconclusive. “Students’ organisations castigated Vice-Chancellor for converting PU into his fiefdom and for scuttling democratic rights of students, workers, teachers and all PU stakeholders. The authorities have pulled off such undemocratic and autocratic moves earlier also. However, it’s the spirit of the rightful stakeholders of an educational institution to claim the right to protest and we must continue to do so,” stated a joint statement. Last week, the authorities had announced designated protest venues on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor’s office and at the Student Centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...