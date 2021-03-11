Panjab University student parties protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, may 2

Various students’ political parties of Panjab University staged a protest against the university’s recent announcement of having specific protest sites on the campus. The protesting students also set on fire the copies of the notice.

A meeting was also called by the DSW for resolving the issue, but it remained inconclusive. “Students’ organisations castigated Vice-Chancellor for converting PU into his fiefdom and for scuttling democratic rights of students, workers, teachers and all PU stakeholders. The authorities have pulled off such undemocratic and autocratic moves earlier also. However, it’s the spirit of the rightful stakeholders of an educational institution to claim the right to protest and we must continue to do so,” stated a joint statement. Last week, the authorities had announced designated protest venues on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor’s office and at the Student Centre.