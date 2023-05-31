Panjab University swimmer bags silver medal

Chandigarh, May 30
Panjab University swimmer Siddhant Sejwal clocked 27:82 seconds to claim a silver medal in the 50m backstroke event during the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the Panjab University contingent won a bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m relay event. Gug Kaur won a silver medal in the women’s 400m run. The shooting team also won a gold, a silver and a bronze in air pistol events.
Panjab University today slipped to the third position in the medals’ tally with a total of 37 medals - 14 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze.
