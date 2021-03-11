Panjab University Syndicate meets 1st time after polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

Panjab University (PU) held its first Syndicate meeting after the elections today. The meeting was held at Syndicate room and members deliberated on all agenda items.

The meeting started with welcoming new PU Chancellor and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Syndicate allowed to conduct the bye election for one seat of Senate from the constituency of professor, associate professor and assistant professor of affiliated arts colleges.

The Syndicate passed recommendations to allow BDS students of other dental colleges to do one year internship at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

The Syndicate also gave nod to adopt the UGC Regulations, 2022 (Academic collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions) to offer twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes.

The Syndicate unanimously approved the offer from alumni Arun and Arvind Varma (Batch-1960), Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, for donation of Rs 3.5 crore to the PU.

The Syndicate also approved the recommendations of the building committee regarding installation of public bicycle sharing docks on the PU campus as proposed by the university architect. Besides, discussions were also held on all other agenda items and most of them were resolved unanimously at the meeting.