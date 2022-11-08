Panjab University Syndicate nod to revised UGC pay scales as per 7th pay panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The Syndicate of Panjab University (PU) has accepted all recommendations made by the Board of Finance at its meeting held today.

The PU faculty has been waiting to get benefits of the University Grants Commission’s revised pay scales as per the 7th Central Pay Commission. After approval by the Syndicate at the meeting today, the pay commission recommendations will now be implemented.

The board, at its meeting on October 14, had recommended that the Punjab Government’s notification (issued in September) regarding the revision of pay scales be adopted for implementation.

The Syndicate also approved that the Vice Chancellor can nominate two university associate professors on the Academic Council for the remaining term up to January 31, 2024, and two more (one from the science faculty and the other from the rest of faculties) by rotation. Also, the House accepted the minutes of a committee with regard to a faculty strength audit in the matter of breakup of 1,378 teaching positions.

The House approved the minutes of a committee that was constituted to examine the placement of those faculty members in the master seniority list who joined in 2005 (up to December 31, 2005). The House gave its nod to the proposed honorarium for holding the additional charge of Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Panjab University.

The Syndicate also accepted the minutes of a committee, which was formed to frame templates and application forms for direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor.

The Syndicate deferred the grant of temporary extension of affiliation to the Institute of Management, DAV College, Sector 10, for MBA (two-year course) Ist and 2nd year (60 seats each) for the session 2021-2022. It deferred till the next meeting the adoption of gazette notification of Chandigarh, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel, Chandigarh.

Sources claimed the approval sought for the purchase of new vehicles for the university was opposed by Davesh Moudgil, who demanded that the agenda item be brought in a detailed format as per rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the House thanked the Vice President and Chancellor, Panjab University, Jagdeep Dhankhar, for visiting the campus. Senior fellow Satya Pal Jain initiated the discussion and appreciated Dhankhar for interacting with Senators, teachers, non-teaching staff and student leaders.

Other approvals

