Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to hold CET (UG) on May 12

Panjab University to hold CET (UG) on May 12

The exam, which was initially scheduled for May 11, was postponed due to the India-Pakistan military conflict
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:39 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
After the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement on Saturday, the Chandigarh administration withdrew various restrictive orders issued earlier.

The CET (UG), which was initially scheduled for May 11, was postponed due to the India-Pakistan military conflict — which had a severe impact on the border areas of Punjab and other northern states. Owing to the ceasefire, the authorities issued orders of restored normalcy.

“This is for the information of the public in general and students in particular that the CET (UG) will be held on May 12, 2025. The examination centres will remain the same as notified earlier,” read the official order from Controller of Examinations, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

