Panjab University to host MUN, Youth Parliament from Nov 7-9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Panjab University (PU) is set to host Model United Nations and Youth Parliament from November 7 to 9 on a theme, ‘Future of work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st century’.

The official brochure and poster of the event were released by Vice Chancellor Renu Vig yesterday.

Prof Meena Sharma, coordinator, Youth Parliament, said three committees would address global agendas and delegates would have a chance to simulate international diplomacy, engage in thought-provoking debates and propose creative solutions on “Empowering global progress: Ethical governance of artificial intelligence for sustainable development and economic growth”, “Tech-enabled empowerment; advancing gender equality through innovation and education in the digital age” and “Examining initiatives and policies to enhance the skills of existing work force and promoting lifelong learning”.

The conference is expected to draw participants from various departments and PU-affiliated colleges.

