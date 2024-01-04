Panjab University to offer dual degree from next session: Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, January 3

Panjab University is all set to offer dual/twinning degree from the next session (2024-25). This was stated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

“For now, we are initiating the process for the chemical engineering department, but will gradually move forth with other fields and courses,” she added.

The recent NAAC assessment in which the university secured the A++ grade with a cumulative score of 3.68 out of 4 made it eligible to offer dual/twinning degree to students. A dual/twinning degree is offered in collaboration with foreign universities, which allows students to complete their degree in a 2+2 format by spending two years each in both the institutions part of the collaboration.

“We are already in talks with the University of Alberta, Canada, and Yokohama National University, Japan. These bridge courses will help reduce students’ expenses who wish to gain international exposure,” said Prof Vig.

As part of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, internationalisation of higher education is important, especially for under-graduate and PhD programmes. “The plan of offering merit-based scholarships to students is also part of the plan,” Vig said.

The Dean International Students (DIS), Prof Kewal Krishan, said, “The most important contribution of these kind of pacts would be the access to unparalleled research labs for value-addition to the course and learning. It will also help students find better job opportunities in their home country as well as abroad.”

He added, “The syllabus and subjects offered by foreign universities focused on artificial intelligence and will help our students with productive exposure. While the opportunity is open to all but credit scores will play an important role for students to be a part of these collaborations.”

