 Panjab University tops Khelo India table with 48 medals : The Tribune India

Panjab University tops Khelo India table with 48 medals

Rowing contingent win overall trophy, more medals in swimming, shooting, judo, fencing, athletics

Panjab University tops Khelo India table with 48 medals

PU basketball team after winning bronze.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Panjab University (PU) today claimed top position in the medal tally of the Khelo India University Games by winning 11 more medals. The games are underway in Uttar Pradesh.

The PU contingent reached top position with 48 medals including, 21 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze. Today, the rowing contingent won the overall trophy while shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh claimed gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event by scoring 16 points.

Judoka Kamini Yadav

Judoka Kamini Yadav won bronze in the -48kg event while Jatin Kumar claimed bronze in the boys’ 60 kg event. Swimmers and athletes also won medals.

The winners of rowing event at the Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh.

The medal winners so far are Gug Kaur (800m gold and 400m silver), team of Amit Tiwari, Ankit, Govind and Tarandeep Singh (4x100m relay bronze), Harpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Gug Kaur and Lovepreet Kaur (4x400m mixed relay gold), basketball team (bronze) Simranjeet Singh (bronze in light weight single scull 2000m), Dinesh and Ravinder (light weight double scull 2000m), Sukhdeep Singh and Aditya Singh (gold in coxless pair 2000m) and Sudarshan, Gupreet, Arjun Kumar and Ajit (third position in light weight Coxless-4). Gurbani Kaur and Poonam (light weight double scull event), Khushpreet Kaur and Diljot Kaur (gold in double scull), Lokesh and Vijay (bronze in men’s double scull), Pardhuman Singh (second in single scull 2000m), Anjani Kumari, Devika S Nair, Neha and Easha Maurya (bronze in women’s coxless-4) and Poonam, Gurbani, Khushpreet and Diljit (women’s quadruple scull 2000) are the other successful rowers.

The pair of Vijay, Dinesh, Lokesh and Ravinder claimed silver in the men’s quadruple scull 2000m while Dinesh and Ravinder won the men’s light weight double scull 500m event. Gurbani Kaur and Poonam claimed silver medal in the women’s light weight double scull 500m and the team of Arjun Kumar, Sudarshan, Gurpreet and Ajit claimed gold in the men’s light weight (500m) coxless-4. Khushpreet Kaur and Diljot Kaur claimed women’s double scull gold. The team of Lokesh and Vijay won the men’s double scull 2000m bronze, while Poonam, Gurbani, Khushpreet and Diljeet claimed women’s quadruple scull 500m gold. Vijay, Dinesh, Lokesh and Ravinder claimed second position in the men’s quadruple scull 500m event while the team of Aditya Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Sahil and Rajat won the men’s gold coxless-4 event. Sukhdeep and Aditya Singh claimed second position in the men’s coxless pair.

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjit Singh (Gold)

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Manu claimed third position in the women’s 10m air pistol women event.

Tanuja Yadav, Mahit Sandhu and Vanshika Shahi claimed third position in the women’s 50m 3P event, while Samiksha Dhingra, Vanshika Shahi and Harshita also claimed third position in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu claimed second position in the men’s 50m 3P individual while Adarsh Singh, Udhayveer Sidhu and Vijayveer Sidhu claimed men’s 25m rapid fire team gold. Adarsh Singh finished second in the men’s 25m rapid fire event. Udhayveer Sidhu claimed third position in the 25m rapid fire event. Manu Bhaker, Gauri Sheoran and Milan Godara claimed the first position in the 25m women’s pistol team event. Sarabjot won silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event, and the team of Aditya Malra, Sarabjot and Udhayveer claimed gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event. Prabhpartap Singh and Parinaaz claimed gold in the skeet mixed team event. In the individual skeet event, Parizaaz claimed first position and Talveen remained second.

Fencer Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer claimed second position in the epee individual event at the games.

Swimmers shine

Siddhant Sejwal claimed four medals in the ongoing games. Sejwal won a silver medal each in the 50m and 100m backstroke event, followed by bronze in the 200m backstroke event. Chahat Arora bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events. The team of Param, Sameer, Rajat and Sejwal claimed bronze in the 4x200m freestyle event.

Swimmer Siddhant who has won four medals.

Wrestler Ishika claimed top podium position in the 55kg event, while Rupinder claimed bronze medal in the 57kg event. Abhimanyu won silver medal in the 77kg Greco Roman event. The games will conclude on June 3.

