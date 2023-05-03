Panjab University Trespass: Warden removed, hostel attendant suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Taking action on the trespass incident at women’s hostel No. 4 of Panjab University, the authorities have removed warden Tammanna R Sahrawat.

An unidentified person sneaked into the hostel early in the morning on April 26 and had remained there for nearly 20 minutes. Around 3.30 am, a student residing on the third floor of the hostel saw a man, seemingly intoxicated, in her room.

“Till further orders, Avneet Saini has been given the additional charge of part-time warden of the hostel. She is already the warden of Dr Sushila Nayyar Hostel, formerly known as working women’s hostel,” said a source. The authorities have also suspended three security guards and hostel attendant Pashupati. All four were missing from the hostel at the time of the incident. A senior assistant has also been transferred.

The police have registered a criminal trespass case against an unidentified intruder. An inquiry committee was constituted to probe the incident.