Panjab University win basketball gold at Khelo India

Chandigarh, April 27

Panjab University cagers won gold in the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru today. The side defeated Jamia Millia University, New Delhi, by one point. The side lost the first quarter 14-27 but recovered in the second quarter to log a 23-13 win. In the third quarter, both teams played a 23-23 draw, whereas in the last quarter, the Panjab University team logged a 23-19 win to bag gold by 85-84.

In the semifinals, Panjab University men defeated the University of Madras 82-68

Swimmer Anurag shines

Panjab University’s Anurag Dagar claimed gold in the 200m freestyle event. Dagar logged 1:55.75 to create a new meet record. Earlier, he had won bronze in the 100m backstroke event. Another swimmer, Siddhant Sejwal claimed silver in the 100m backstroke event, while Sejwal won bronze in the 200m medley event. Riya Verma claimed bronze in the 50m breaststroke event of the championship. All swimmers undergo training under PU coach Gurcharan Singh.

Gold in shooting too

In the shooting event, PU won gold in the women’s 25m Sports Pistol team event. The team represented by Gauri Sheoran, Saurbhi Rao and Ariha Aggarwal claimed the top spot.

Boxers win 7 bronze

Four boys and three girls won bronze. Harsh (63kg), Ravi (67kg), Rahul (71kg) and Pritam (86 kg) claimed bronze in the men’s category, while Priyanka (63 kg), Anju (66 kg) and Mehak Mor (81+kg) claimed bronze in the women’s category. Komal (75 kg), Akashy (75 kg) and Sawan Gill (92+kg) reached the finals.

Football team in semis

Panjab University men’s football team also reached the semifinals. In the first league match, PU defeated Punjabi University, Patiala, 2-0, followed by a 3-0 win over Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Padhiana (Punjab), to reach the final-four stage.