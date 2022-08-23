Panjab University Xen, ex-SDO get 4-year RI for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The CBI court has sentenced Satish Kumar Padam, Executive Engineer of Panjab University, and Nand Lal Kaushal, former Sub-Divisional Officer, to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment in a 12-year corruption case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts.

“The disease of corruption is rampant in India almost in all departments and eating into societies like termite and slowly getting into the roots. This disease needs to be detected and cured in time, so that the future of the country can be saved. As a result, despite the age, character, and family circumstances as stated by them, they do not deserve leniency. The convicts, rather, deserve punishment which would act as a deterrent to others,” said Special Judge Jagjit Singh in the order.

The bribery case was related to construction work at the PU. The CBI had booked Padam and Kaushal under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2010 on a complaint of contractor Pradeep for releasing the payment of his works.

In the complaint to the CBI, the contractor claimed his company had undertaken certain repairs and maintenance work of the Administrative Block and the cost of tender was Rs 35.73 lakh. The work was supervised by Padam and Kaushal.

On July 1, 2010, while handing over a cheque for Rs 10.46 lakh Kaushal allegedly asked him to meet Satish for the balance payment and give a bribe of Rs 35,000 @ 3% of the total amount of Rs 16.5 lakh paid earlier to him. The contractor alleged Kaushal also threatened to withhold the next bill if the bribe was not given.

He filed complaint with the SP, CBI, for legal action and a trap was laid in which the accused were caught red-handed with bribe amount of Rs 35,000.

After completion of investigation, the CBI submitted the challan against the accused. The court framed charges to which they pleaded not guilty. The counsels for the accused argued the accused had been falsely framed in the case. After hearing of the arguments, the Court held both guilty and convicted them.

