Panjab varsity fee hike on the cards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Ahead of the new academic calendar, Panjab University is planning a nominal fee hike in traditional courses and over a 6 per cent fee hike for self-financed courses of some departments, said sources.

Discussions for the same were held at a recently concluded meeting. However, the recommendations are yet to be made and final approval is yet to come in this regard. The matter is likely to be tabled at the Senate meeting scheduled for March 27.

Owing to the Covid pandemic, the PU had not approved a fee hike during the past two sessions. “A committee discussed the issue and unanimously agreed to this fee hike. The recommendations are yet to be submitted to the Vice-Chancellor for his final approval before its implementation,” said an official, seeking anonymity.

Sources claimed a committee had favoured nearly 6 per cent hike for self-financed courses and nearly Rs 1,200 hike in fee for the traditional courses. The last fee hike was approved in 2019-20. Later, a 7.5 per cent fee hike for self-financed courses and 5 per cent fee hike for traditional courses was proposed in 2020-21. However, the PU Syndicate had deferred it due to the Covid outbreak.

The sources said the hike was based on the same pattern as the last session.