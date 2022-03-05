Panjab varsity rowers shine

Chandigarh, March 4
Panjab University team bagged gold in the men’s M4 coxless scull event, on the second day of the All-India Inter-University Rowing Championship at Sukhna Lake today. The team was represented by Karamchand, Lovepreet, Sahil and Vijay.
Lovely Professional University’s team comprising Aditya, Yogesh, Gurpinder and Mehul claimed second position, while Kurukshetra University’s Ankit, Aryan, Vishal and Vishal Sharma claimed third position.
In W4X category, hosts Panjab University (Diljot, Poonam, Gurbani and Jasminder) won the first position. In the M2x category, Chandigarh University (Harwinder Singh and Jagseer), Panjab University (Ajay and Praduman) and Kurukshetra University (Rahul and Ajay) clinched top three positions, respectively. In the W2X event, Panjab University (Poonam and Gurbani), Kurukshetra University (Nidhi and Lalita) and Punjabi University (Samanpreet and Aman) claimed top three positions, respectively.
