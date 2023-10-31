Paras, Amit star in city’s 9-wicket win

Chandigarh, October 30
During the ongoing BCCI U-23 one-day tournament, the Chandigarh lads secured their second consecutive win with the help of bowlers Paras and Amit Shukla, who claimed four wickets each. The side defeated Mizoram by nine wickets. Batting first, the Mizoram lads were restricted to 99 runs. In reply, Chandigarh opener Harnoor Singh scored 59 off 25 balls, with 11 boundaries and one six, to help the side achieve the target. Chandigarh is set to play its next match against Madhya Pradesh on November 1.
Meanwhile, at GMSSS, Sector 26, an unbeaten 113-run partnership for the 9th wicket between Dhruv Raj and Bhargava Dutt helped Assam secure a win against Uttar Pradesh by 11 runs. After winning the toss, the Uttar Pradesh skipper put Assam to bat. The side was struggling at 59/6 before Raj (75) and Dutt (59) helped the side achieve 228/8. In reply, Uttar Pradesh batters posted 174/3 in 36 overs. However, Darshan Rajbangshi (4/41) came up with a brilliant spell to bundle out the batters at 217 runs in 49 overs.
Rajasthan beat Meghalaya by 262 runs in another league match at the Sector 16 stadium. Rajasthan amassed a total of 363/4 with the help of centuries by Karan Lamba (142) and Anshul Garhwal (126). In reply, Meghalaya lads bundled out at 101.
At Mahajan Cricket Ground, Railways beat Andhra Pradesh by five wickets in the third match of the day. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh scored 139 runs, and in reply, an unbeaten half-century by Ansh Yadav (52) helped the Railways log a win in the 33rd over.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG