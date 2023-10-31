Paras, Amit star in city’s 9-wicket win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

During the ongoing BCCI U-23 one-day tournament, the Chandigarh lads secured their second consecutive win with the help of bowlers Paras and Amit Shukla, who claimed four wickets each. The side defeated Mizoram by nine wickets. Batting first, the Mizoram lads were restricted to 99 runs. In reply, Chandigarh opener Harnoor Singh scored 59 off 25 balls, with 11 boundaries and one six, to help the side achieve the target. Chandigarh is set to play its next match against Madhya Pradesh on November 1.

Meanwhile, at GMSSS, Sector 26, an unbeaten 113-run partnership for the 9th wicket between Dhruv Raj and Bhargava Dutt helped Assam secure a win against Uttar Pradesh by 11 runs. After winning the toss, the Uttar Pradesh skipper put Assam to bat. The side was struggling at 59/6 before Raj (75) and Dutt (59) helped the side achieve 228/8. In reply, Uttar Pradesh batters posted 174/3 in 36 overs. However, Darshan Rajbangshi (4/41) came up with a brilliant spell to bundle out the batters at 217 runs in 49 overs.

Rajasthan beat Meghalaya by 262 runs in another league match at the Sector 16 stadium. Rajasthan amassed a total of 363/4 with the help of centuries by Karan Lamba (142) and Anshul Garhwal (126). In reply, Meghalaya lads bundled out at 101.

At Mahajan Cricket Ground, Railways beat Andhra Pradesh by five wickets in the third match of the day. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh scored 139 runs, and in reply, an unbeaten half-century by Ansh Yadav (52) helped the Railways log a win in the 33rd over.

