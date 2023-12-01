Paras, Devang help Chandigarh boys beat Goa by four wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

During a match of the Cooch Behar Trophy at Sanguem Cricket Ground, a timely 91-run partnership between Paras and Devang Kaushik helped Chandigarh beat host Goa by four wickets.

In reply to Goa’s first innings score of 298, the Chandigarh lads posted 274 runs. Later, in the second inning, Chandigarh bowlers restricted Goa to 173. Dishank Miskin (68) remained the top scorer for the Goa side in the second innings. Nikhil (3/31) and Anmol Sharma (3/61) claimed three wickets each, while Devang Kaushik (2/14) picked two for the bowling side.

In reply to Goa’s second innings score, Chandigarh had a disappointing start. Balraj Singh (17), who scored a century in the previous innings, left early, followed by Aryan Verma (8). Goa skipper Pundalik Naik got Ishan Gaba (7) to reduce the side to 74/3. Thereafter, Kaushik (80) along with skipper Paras (44) took charge and stitched a 91-run partnership. Goa tried their best to draw the match, but the tail-enders Nikhil (22) Tejvir (7) and Nishunk Birla (7) ensured Chandigarh lads’ win by scoring 201/6 with five balls to spare.

The Chandigarh team is set to play against Punjab on December 1 in Patiala.

