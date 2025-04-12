DT
Home / Chandigarh / Paras Health Panchkula marks World Parkinson’s Day with health talk

Paras Health Panchkula marks World Parkinson’s Day with health talk

The initiative was part of Parkinson's Awareness Month, observed every April to highlight the growing burden of the disease and the need for sustained care and understanding
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:34 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
To mark World Parkinson’s Day, Paras Health Panchkula organised an in-house health talk and awareness session to educate attendees about Parkinson’s disease, its symptoms, and the importance of early diagnosis. The event, held on April 11, was attended by over 75 people, including patients, caregivers, and hospital staff.

The initiative was part of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, observed every April to highlight the growing burden of the disease and the need for sustained care and understanding. During the session, doctors from the hospital shared insights on how Parkinson’s is more than just a movement disorder, with its impact extending to mood, sleep, and cognitive health.

Speaking at the event, Dr Anurag Lamba, Director, Neurology, Paras Health Panchkula, said, “Parkinson’s often whispers before it roars. Mild tremors, softer voice, smaller handwriting — these are not just signs of aging but potential early symptoms that need medical attention. As neurologists, our mission is not only to diagnose and treat, but also to educate, empower, and walk alongside our patients in their journey.”

