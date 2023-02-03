Paras, Neel ensure UT win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

A fine performance by left-arm spinner Paras (4/77) and right-arm medium pacer Neel (3/32) helped Chandigarh to register a 10 -wicket win over hosts Chhattisgarh, in the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Bhilai.

In reply to Chandigarh’s first inning lead of 212 runs, the host batters were bundled out for 213 runs — giving a target of two runs to win. The Chandigarh boys surpassed the target in the very first over to manage their second win from the five matches in the tournament, so far.

Earlier, the hosts resumed from their overnight score of 35/1 and remained on back foot. The opening pair had just added 11 runs, when Mandeep Singh accounted for MP Yadav (1). Later, Paras got rid of well-settled overnight batsman Sanidhya Harkat (27 off 51 balls) to reduce the side at 65/3. Neel bowled out aggressive looking Harsh Sharma (36 off 57 balls) to provide some relief to the camp.

In the same spell, Neel dismissed skipper Gagandeep Singh (2), who had scored 96 runs in the previous innings, to reduce half the side for 109 runs. Paras, at the other end, continued to pressure the hosts as he accounted for Sanjeet Desai (32 off 58 balls, with four boundaries) and UM Tiwary (4). Thereafter, Yuvraj Choudahry was brought into the attack and he claimed Deepak Singh (11). Mandeep found his second victim of the day as his throw found Satya Dubey (4) short of the crease.

Wicketkeeper-cum-batter Harsh Sahu (67 off 137 balls, with 10 boundaries) was the only top scorer for the side. The Chandigarh lads will play their remaining two matches on the home ground. The team will take on Maharashtra on February 5.