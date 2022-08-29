Tribune News Service

Mohali: The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), Regional Centre, Mohali, conducted a parenting workshop at Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, here, on Sunday. Over 200 parents of schoolgoing children attended the workshop. They got tips for better parenting. Principal Dr Rupinder Brar and NIPCCD Deputy Director Dr K Sunita Sheshadari took sessions on basic effective and good parenting. “Parents shared their concerns and were guided in the right way of supporting and upbringing their children,” Brar said. In a session on better parenting, Brar discussed how parents can aid in classroom learning. TNS

Students excel

Mohali: The first batch of Sri Sukhmani College of Law scored 100 per cent passing results in the first semester. Gurdeep Singh, Pardeep Gupta, Baljit Kaur, Rahul Sehgal and Samay Nandan scored 9 SGPA. Damajit Singh, Director, Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutes, and Rashpal Singh, Chief Administrative Officer, congratulated the students. TNS

Recruitment drive

Mohali: The Aryans Group of Colleges will organise a multidisciplinary recruitment drive, “1st healthcare job fest”, in Punjab on September 21. The fest will be organised on the Aryans campus, wherein 50 leading companies would offer around 500 jobs in different healthcare streams, including pharmacy, nursing and paramedical. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, said aspiring students who wanted to avail of the job opportunities could get themselves registered by applying online on www.aryans.edu.in.