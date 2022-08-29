Mohali: The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), Regional Centre, Mohali, conducted a parenting workshop at Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, here, on Sunday. Over 200 parents of schoolgoing children attended the workshop. They got tips for better parenting. Principal Dr Rupinder Brar and NIPCCD Deputy Director Dr K Sunita Sheshadari took sessions on basic effective and good parenting. “Parents shared their concerns and were guided in the right way of supporting and upbringing their children,” Brar said. In a session on better parenting, Brar discussed how parents can aid in classroom learning. TNS
Students excel
Mohali: The first batch of Sri Sukhmani College of Law scored 100 per cent passing results in the first semester. Gurdeep Singh, Pardeep Gupta, Baljit Kaur, Rahul Sehgal and Samay Nandan scored 9 SGPA. Damajit Singh, Director, Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutes, and Rashpal Singh, Chief Administrative Officer, congratulated the students. TNS
Recruitment drive
Mohali: The Aryans Group of Colleges will organise a multidisciplinary recruitment drive, “1st healthcare job fest”, in Punjab on September 21. The fest will be organised on the Aryans campus, wherein 50 leading companies would offer around 500 jobs in different healthcare streams, including pharmacy, nursing and paramedical. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, said aspiring students who wanted to avail of the job opportunities could get themselves registered by applying online on www.aryans.edu.in.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...