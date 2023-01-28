Pariksha Pe Charcha: How do you handle critics? Chandigarh girl asks PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

UT girl Mannat Bajwa, a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, today put forth a query to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how he managed critics while running the world’s largest democracy, during his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme.

Mannat Bajwa

Mayor joins session UT Mayor Anup Gupta became part of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative by joining live telecast at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21.

In reply, PM Modi started off saying criticism was essential for democracy and it helped him rethink, review and re-plan. It helped him improve, he said. “But it has to be constructive criticism. If it is criticism for the sake of it, then one must turn a deaf ear to it, but advice and criticism from family must be kept in mind and one should take it as positive criticism,” PM Modi replied to her question.

He urged parents to be polite with their children and discuss issues in a friendly manner. “They should refrain from taunting and comparison,” he added.

Modi interacted with students, their parents and teachers during a programme at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. He connected with the nation through virtual mode in the unique interactive session.

PM Modi through this special session shared thoughts and tips for examinees to help them beat exam stress, respect their teachers and follow the advice of their parents.

The Prime Minister mentioned time management, honesty, acceptance, self-analysis and self-confidence as the mantra of success.

Around 300 students and teachers watched live telecast of the proceedings at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Purva Garg, Education Secretary, Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, Director School Education, and other officials from the Education Department were also present.