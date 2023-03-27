Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 26

It has emerged that parking contractor Anil Kumar Sharma, prime accused in the Rs 1.65-crore fake bank guarantee scam, has links to the ruling BJP. He was arrested from Delhi.

The former BJP treasurer of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk zila also owes Rs 7 crore in parking dues to the UT MC.

Sharma’s Facebook account says he works with the BJP and bears the party’s banner with his and senior party leaders’ images as cover picture. He had been sharing pictures of various party activities till December 16, 2022.

Sharing Sharma’s pictures and FB account page, AAP co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra said: “In the Rs 7-crore parking case, the main accused is ruling BJP’s office-bearer. This is why the matter is being buried under the carpet. A CBI probe should be ordered. Two MC’s dealing officers have also been transferred.”

He alleged it was learnt company’s director Sanjay Sharma was also from the party. “His arrest was shown by the city police at a press conference three days after he was nabbed, that too at the MC office,” claimed Chhabra.

City BJP general secretary Ramvir Bhatti, however, said: “Those involved are being arrested. The BJP is not at fault. The accused will face the law. If someone is not satisfied with police probe, let the CBI hold an inquiry. However, those asking questions must also reply as to why an SDM-level inquiry was held when Chhabra was an accused in a case and no CBI was initiated? At the time, was he or the entire Congress (his previous party) was guilty?”

The contract of agency Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited, which used to operate 57 paid parking lots in the city, had expired on January 31, with nearly Rs 7 crore dues against it. On account of failure to pay the licence fee, the MC tried to cash the bank guarantees, but the latter claimed no such guarantees had been issued by its branch.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Chandigarh Police had earlier arrested Sanjay Sharma, director, Pashchatya Entertainment, in the case.