Parking row turns ugly in Chandigarh's Sector 22, youth attacked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

A youth was attacked by three persons, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, over a parking issue at Sector 22 last night. One of the suspects was nabbed from the spot, while two others managed to escape. Sources said two groups of youths had come to fast food stalls, which operate illegally at the parking of the mobile market at night.

Both sides had arguments over the parking of a car. Cops present at the spot pacified both sides and asked them to leave. The victim, Arvind Chauhan, said he, along with his friend, was standing near the spot. In the meantime, three youths arrived and attacked him. He was hit on his head with a sharp weapon.

The police nabbed one of the suspects. The victim was taken to the GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment. The Sector 17 police have initiated an investigation into the matter. —