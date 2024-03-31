Parl committee raises concerns over delay in setting up geriatric centre at PGI

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 30

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has brought to light the delay in establishing a much-needed Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in the city. The revelation came in a report of the parliamentary standing committee, wherein concerns were raised over the institute’s inability to fulfil its commitment towards the essential healthcare project.

The project, initially approved by the Indian Government in March 2019, aimed to address the growing healthcare needs of the elderly population, particularly those aged 75 years and above.

With a budget of Rs 469 crore allocated, the proposed 250-bed Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre was set to offer a wide range of specialised services, including clinical disciplines, investigations, rehabilitation, and respite, dementia, and intensive care facilities. The cost of the project is pegged at Rs 233 crore.

However, despite the pressing need and substantial fund allocation, the project has faced significant delays, leading to mounting concerns within the Health Ministry. As per latest updates, out of the allocated budget, only a fraction has been utilised, with a substantial amount earmarked for the establishment of the centre at the PGIMER still pending utilisation.

The delay has been attributed to various factors, including the non-receipt of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) from the PGIMER, Chandigarh, which is crucial for initiating the project. Additionally, procedural hurdles and administrative bottlenecks have further hampered progress towards the establishment of the much-awaited centre.

“The expenditure under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI) is low as the MoU has not been received from the PGIMER for setting up the Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre in Chandigarh,” stated the report.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh