Parliament apprised of medical instruments developed by CSIO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

As part of a national mechanism to facilitate affordable and reliable access to medical imaging solutions, several devices have been developed by the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) here, Parliament was informed today.

These include a computer-aided thermal imaging based non-invasive technique for diagnosis of musculoskeletal disorders, the prototype of which is undergoing trials at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, stated Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, in the Lok Sabha in response to a question raised by several members.

It is non-contact and non-invasive system for the diagnosis of knee arthritis and compartment syndrome, which overcome the existing limitations of using ionising radiations in systems like CT-scan, MRI and X-ray.

Since MRI cannot be used in patients having implants like pacemaker, thermography is used which ‘captures’ infrared thermal emissions from subjects and does away with the need of harmful radiations.

The prototype of image-guided vascular vein visualiser, an indigenous, affordable, non-contact and portable device for vascular vein detection and visualisation in real-time through infrared imaging technique is ready and clinical data acquisition and clinical trials for performance optimisation is under process at the GMCH. It is useful for precise catheter insertion or piercing of peripheral veins for persons with hidden and difficult-to-access vein.

An artificial intelligence-based automated interpretation of echocardiographic image from hand-held echocardiography devices is also being developed in collaboration with the PGI, which would help a technical person to interpret the scan and provide tertiary care referral.