Parmarth, Keshav win doubles title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Top seed pair of Parmarth Kaushik and Keshav Dangi won the boys’ doubles U-16 title on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament today. The title winning pair defeated Gaurish Madaan and Sachit Thakur in straight sets (6-1, 6-4).

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-16 semi-finals, Dangi defeated sixth seed Kaushik (6-2, 6-3). Fifth seed Punjab’s Anuj Pal marched into the final by defeating Devansh Parajuli (6-2, 6-4). In the boys’ U-12 semis, top seed Anay Pandey from Uttar Pradesh outplayed Punjab’s Sankalp Sachdeva in straight sets (6-2, 6-2). Fourth seed Bhavish Sharma defeated Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi (6-3, 6-3).

Reet topples top seed

Haryana’s Reet Arora stunned top seed Chandigarh’s Mannat Awasthi (6-1, 6-2) to make her way into the girls’ U-16 final. She will be facing Khushi Dangi, who defeated Vaidehi Pundir (6-3, 6-0) in the final. In girls’ U-12 category, top seed Reet again defeated third seed Punjab’s Rabiah Dullet (6-1, 6-0). Second seed Punjab’s Sahej Lakhat defeated Amaira Aulakh (6-1, 6-0).