Parth Aggarwal enters main draw in tennis tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Parth Aggarwal overpowered fifth seed Amrutjay Mohanty in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) to clear the men’s single final round in the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship here today.

Nitin Jaipal Singh also recorded a major upset by defeating Kartik Saxena (6-3, 6-3), while Aryan Thakur overpowered Ojas Dabas (6-3, 6-1).

Top seed Shivank Bhatnagar also defeated 14th seed Alok Hajare (6-2, 6-2), whereas second seed Mohit Bhardwaj thrashed Anand Prakash Gupta (7-6(5), 6-1). Rohan Mittal ousted Arntya Ohlyan (6-3, 6-4) and Sarthak Gulati defeated Vasu Kothadia (6-3, 6-2). Sixth seed Rajeshwar Patlolla recorded a comeback (3-6, 6-4, 6-0) win over Harnoor Singh Ramana.

The men’s singles and doubles main draw matches will be played on Monday.