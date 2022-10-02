Parth, Pratiti bag TT titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Parth Malhotra of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, won the boys’ U-11 title on the opening day of the 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament today. Malhotra overpowered Arpit of Sector 50 coaching centre (11-8, 11-8, 11-5) to win the title. In the semis, Arpit defeated Japishit Singh (11-9, 11-7, 12-14, 11-4) and Malhotra blanked Naman (11-9, 11-6, 11-9).

Pratiti of Tender Heart School, Sector 33, won the girls’ U-11 title by registering a comeback (3-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6) win over Arshi. In the semis, Pratiti defeated Tanishka (11-4, 11-8, 11-4) and Arshi beat Garvita (8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6).

Results (quarterfinals)

Boys’ U-11: Arpit bt Daksh (11-4, 11-1, 11-9), Parth Malhotra bt Mehul (11-13, 11-2, 11-7, 11-6), Japishit Singh bt Saparsh (11-13, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6), Naman bt Vashitva (11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7)

Girls’ U-11: Garvita bt Arpita (11-4, 11-4, 11-7), Pratiti bt Trishi (11-3, 11-3, 11-3), Arshi bt Tanvi (11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6), Tanishka bt Smera (11-4, 11-9, 12-10)