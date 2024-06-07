Party vote share up 18.4 % in Lok Sabha poll: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The city BJP today said it had improved its vote share by a big margin of 18.44 per cent in this Lok Sabha election compared to previous city MC poll.

In a press statement, it said the BJP’s candidate got 2,14,153 votes in this Lok Sabha election, making it a vote share of 47.74 per cent compared to 48.30 of Congress candidate.

If compared to the 2021 city municipal corporation election, the current vote share of the BJP has jumped by 18.44 per cent. It is a big boost to the party and it hopes to further improve it, the note further said. In the MC polls, the BJP got 29.30 per cent vote share, the Congress 29.79 per cent and the AAP 27.8 per cent.

BJP’s media coordinator Sanjeev Rana said, “Though we lost the election by the thinnest ever margin in the city, we have remarkably improved our vote share in this election. This shows that the faith of people in the policies of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP had increased. Additionally, we got votes from all urban as well as rural areas. We will increase this tally further.”

“We will expose the unholy alliance of the Congress and the AAP,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha