Parushi, Sarah help Chandigarh log win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

A fine partnership between openers skipper Parushi Prabhakar (96) and Sarah (73) helped Chandigarh defeat Odisha by 17 runs in the last match of the U-19 Women’s ODI Tournament at Indore. Batting first, Chandigarh scored 278 runs, while Odisha batters scored 260 runs in the allotted overs.

Parushi and Sarah raised a 178-run partnership for the opening wicket. Parushi scored 96 off 116 balls, while Sarah scored 73 off 106 balls. Twinkle Pathak (65 off 51 balls) was other notable scorer for the side.

In reply, despite a fine innings by Tanmayee Behera (76 off 88 balls) and Priyankaree Muduli (66 off 107 balls) Odisha failed to achieve the target and were bundled out for 260 runs.

Chandigarh won three matches in the tournament by defeating Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram and faced defeats against Mumbai and West Bengal.

