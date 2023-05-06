 Passerby nabs Two snatchers : The Tribune India

Passerby nabs Two snatchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two suspects were nabbed by a passerby while trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone. The victim claimed the two snatched her mobile phone in Sector 33, but a passerby nabbed them. They were identified as Dalip Kumar, alias Panch Mukhia (19), a resident of Kumbra village, Mohali, and Gotiya Kumar, alias Golu Kumar (19), a resident of Attawa, Sector 42. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Man held for theft from car

Chandigarh: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a laptop and other valuables from a car. Complainant Abhishek Thakur, a Sector 32 resident, had claimed he had parked his car in Industrial Area, Phase II, where he had gone for some work. He later found his laptop and other valuables stolen from his car. A case was registered. A suspect, identified as Sagar, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, was later arrested. TNS

One booked for trespass

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an unidentified person for trespassing on a dispensary in Raipur Khurd and vandalising medicine stock. On the complaint of Asib, a case has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Man held for using fake plate

Chandigarh: A man has been arrested for using an ambulance bearing a fake registration number. Suspect Ajay, alias Don, a resident of Sector 56, was arrested near the sports complex in Sector 56. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Youth dies by suicide in Zirakpur

Zirakpur: A 21-year-old youth, Happy Aswal, a native of Paudi Garhwal in Uttarakhand, reportedly died by suicide on May 4. The deceased was working at a shopping mall and living with his friends at a rented accommodation in Maya Garden. Around 4 pm, he reportedly locked himself up in a room and hanged himself from a ceiling fan. His colleagues entered through the window and informed the police about the matter. The police brought down the body, which was handed over to the victim’s kin after autopsy. TNS

Out on bail, man held for gambling

Dera Bassi: The police arrested a resident of the town for gambling, cheating and obscenity at a public place. The suspect was identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman. A case under Sections 420 and 294-A of the IPC, the Gambling Act and the Lottery Regulation Act was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on May 4. The police said the suspect had earlier been arrested for gambling from the same place, Ramlila ground area, last month, but was released on bail. TNS

Land acquisition relief meeting

Mohali: Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain on Friday held a meeting with administration and NHAI officials and reviewed the compensation cases of land acquired for various roads. Jain said the compensation amount regarding the acquired land should be released as soon as possible and the process of taking possession should also be expedited. The relief is related to land acquired for Ludhiana-Rupnagar, Sirhind-Mohali, IT City to Kurali-Chandigarh and Ambala-Kala Amb highways. She also asked NHAI officials to speed up the ongoing projects and appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration. TNS

