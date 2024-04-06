Passersby catch two snatchers

Mohali, April 5
Passersby nabbed two youths reportedly involved in a phone snatching bid on a girl near the Balongi bus stop around 8.30 pm on Thursday.
The suspects were identified as Tarandeep of Mansa and Manish Nagpal of Samrala.
The victim, Tanuja, a paying guest in Balongi, was returning home when the suspects snatched her phone. As they tried to flee, the girl raised the alarm and passersby nabbed them. Later, the police were informed and the suspects were arrested. Balongi SHO Sumit Mor said, “The suspects stay here in a PG accommodation. Tarandeep had come to Mohali a month ago, while Manish had joined him just a week ago.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC