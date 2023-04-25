Passport offices open on April 29

Chandigarh, April 24
To meet increasing demand for passports in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided that Passport Seva Kendras in Chandigarh, Ambala, and Ludhiana under the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, will remain open on April 29 to process 3,000 applications. The appointments will be released at 11 am on April 25. The applicants can to log on to www.passportindia.gov.in to book appointments.
