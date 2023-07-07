Passport offices to stay open on Saturdays

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

All three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 12 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, will remain open for processing passport applications and police clearance certificates on Saturdays this month.

The appointments for the same will be released and would be available on the passport seva portal and app. Applicants having appointments later or those who have missed their earlier appointments will also be able to reschedule the same on Saturdays this month.